Inflation Trends in Mexico: A Comparative Analysis

Mexico's inflation rate accelerated for the first time in five months in August. The country's consumer prices rose by 3.26% annually, slightly below expectations. The core index increase was 0.16% for the month, less than anticipated, reflecting cautious monetary policy in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST
Inflation Trends in Mexico: A Comparative Analysis
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Mexico's inflation rate has accelerated for the first time in five months, signaling a shift in the country's economic landscape. In August, consumer prices rose by 3.26% year-over-year, a slight increase compared to July's 3.12%.

This rise came in just below the forecasts of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 3.3% increase. Meanwhile, consumer prices in June increased by 0.20%, a noticeable jump from the 0.03% rise seen in the prior month.

The core index, which removes volatile food and energy prices, also saw a rise of 0.16% in August, below the 0.20% expected, marking a downward trend from July's 0.23% increase. The annual core rate decreased to 3.88%, lower than the expected 3.93%.

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