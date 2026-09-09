Inflation Trends in Mexico: A Comparative Analysis

Mexico's inflation rate has accelerated for the first time in five months, signaling a shift in the country's economic landscape. In August, consumer prices rose by 3.26% year-over-year, a slight increase compared to July's 3.12%.

This rise came in just below the forecasts of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 3.3% increase. Meanwhile, consumer prices in June increased by 0.20%, a noticeable jump from the 0.03% rise seen in the prior month.

The core index, which removes volatile food and energy prices, also saw a rise of 0.16% in August, below the 0.20% expected, marking a downward trend from July's 0.23% increase. The annual core rate decreased to 3.88%, lower than the expected 3.93%.