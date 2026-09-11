Digital Crime Pushes Congo’s Police Towards Smarter Global Cooperation

Digital technology is reshaping police work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, giving investigators new ways to trace crimes while exposing the country to cyber threats that can move across borders in seconds. This changing security landscape took centre stage during International Police Cooperation Day at the University of Kinshasa, where police officers, students, researchers, civil society representatives and government partners explored how cooperation can keep communities safer.

Deputy Commissioner Stéphane Mawana has watched this transformation unfold during his eight years as an investigator with the Congolese National Police. Having studied at the National School of Cybersecurity in Dakar, he sees cyberspace as an increasingly valuable part of modern investigations, working alongside informants, field officers and physical evidence to help police understand criminal activity and identify those responsible.

Criminal Networks Are Moving Deeper into the Digital World

The expansion of digital technology has created useful investigative tools, yet the same systems are being exploited by criminals who can operate across cities, countries and continents without being physically present at the scene of a crime. Cybercrime, disinformation and digitally connected criminal networks now present risks that individual police services cannot tackle effectively on their own.

Congolese National Police Commissioner General Benjamin Alongaboni warned that crime itself is becoming digital, with offenders using technology to conceal their identities, spread misleading information and coordinate activities across national boundaries. Christiane Sophie Eone, UN Police Coordinator for Reform and Restructuring, described a security environment in which technology is redefining the threats faced by law enforcement agencies.

These developments require investigators to understand both traditional police work and the fast-moving digital systems used to store, transmit and manipulate information. Officers must be equipped to recognise online evidence, protect sensitive data and communicate securely with colleagues at home and abroad.

Information Sharing Becomes a Security Necessity

Participants at the Kinshasa gathering agreed that information sharing lies at the heart of an effective response to cyber-enabled crime. A suspicious online transaction, false social media campaign or digital connection discovered in one country may provide the missing piece in an investigation taking place somewhere else.

Mawana described police cooperation as a key asset in confronting cybercrime, while Eone called it a strategic necessity rather than an optional practice. MONUSCO, through UNPOL, has committed to supporting the Congolese police as they strengthen their ability to anticipate digital threats while remaining accountable, approachable and deserving of public trust.

The Minister of the Interior reinforced the same message, noting that no country can respond successfully to borderless threats by acting alone. Regular exchanges between police services allow officers to share practical experience, improve investigative methods and understand how criminal networks are adapting their use of technology.

Cooperation must also protect the rights and confidence of ordinary people. Digital tools can make investigations faster and more precise, yet their use must be guided by professional standards, respect for privacy and clear accountability so that stronger security does not weaken the relationship between police officers and the communities they serve.

Universities Could Help Shape the Future of Policing

Holding the event at the University of Kinshasa carried a deliberate message about the role of research and education in creating safer societies. UNPOL is encouraging closer links between academic institutions and law enforcement so that new ideas developed in classrooms and laboratories can support real police operations.

Alongaboni called for stronger connections between police officers, academics and researchers, recognising that the challenges created by digital crime require expertise from many fields. Computer scientists can help examine emerging technologies, legal scholars can study safeguards and accountability, while social researchers can explore how policing practices affect public trust.

Eone urged students to be bold, innovative and willing to contribute their ideas, reminding them that tomorrow's security solutions are already being shaped through today's research and reflection. Their knowledge could strengthen cyber investigations, improve crime-prevention strategies and help build a Congolese police service that combines technical capability with a deeply human approach.

Observed every September 7 since 2023, International Police Cooperation Day highlights the role of international collaboration in supporting peace, security and justice. This year's celebration in Kinshasa showed that the future of policing will depend not only on better technology, but also on trusted partnerships between countries, institutions, researchers, officers and the public.