Will Stronger Labour Policies Help Asia-Pacific Turn Global Trade into Better Jobs and Growth?

Trade and investment remain powerful engines of growth across Asia and the Pacific, but governments are confronting a more difficult question: whether expanding international commerce can translate into decent jobs, stronger domestic enterprises and economic opportunities that are shared more widely. An International Labour Organization regional seminar in Colombo has put that challenge at the centre of discussions between policymakers, employers and workers.

Held in Sri Lanka from August 18 to 21, 2026, the seminar brought together more than 30 representatives from labour ministries, trade ministries, employers' organisations and workers' groups from Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The discussions focused on connecting trade and investment policies with labour protections, responsible business conduct, productivity, skills and sustainable enterprise development.

The significance extends beyond the meeting itself. As Asia-Pacific economies compete for investment, integrate into global value chains and respond to technological change, governments face growing pressure to ensure that economic competitiveness does not become disconnected from employment quality and labour-market resilience.

Can Asia-Pacific Turn Trade Expansion into Better and More Secure Jobs?

The fundamental challenge is that increasing trade and investment does not automatically guarantee decent employment.

Investment can create jobs, introduce technology, strengthen skills and connect domestic businesses with regional and international markets. Trade can expand opportunities for exporters and stimulate demand across supply chains. But how those benefits reach workers depends partly on labour institutions, enforcement, workforce capabilities and the ability of governments to coordinate economic and social policies.

Joni Simpson, ILO Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, stressed that trade and investment have substantial potential to generate employment, support sustainable development and strengthen enterprise competitiveness. Realising that potential, however, requires labour and trade policymakers to work alongside employers and workers.

For Asia-Pacific governments, this shifts the policy debate from simply asking how much investment an economy attracts toward examining what that investment produces. Job quality, skills development, productivity, working conditions and opportunities for domestic enterprises could become increasingly important measures alongside investment and trade flows.

Why Policymakers Need to Connect Trade, Labour and Investment Decisions

A major challenge identified during the Colombo discussions was weak or irregular coordination between government institutions and social partners.

Trade ministries negotiate commercial policies, investment agencies seek capital, labour ministries regulate employment conditions, and businesses make decisions based on costs, productivity and market opportunities. Workers, meanwhile, experience the consequences through wages, skills requirements, job security and workplace conditions.

When these groups operate largely in isolation, governments risk creating policies whose trade, investment and employment objectives do not reinforce one another.

The seminar therefore highlighted stronger social dialogue and institutional coordination. Bringing trade and labour officials together with employers' and workers' representatives could allow potential employment consequences to be considered earlier in policymaking rather than after economic decisions have already been taken.

Each participating country prepared a national action plan identifying priorities for making trade and investment more supportive of decent work. Common concerns included limited understanding of labour provisions, inadequate stakeholder participation, weak institutional coordination and low awareness of responsible business practices among small and medium-sized enterprises.

The real test will be whether those plans acquire clear responsibilities, implementation mechanisms and measurable outcomes.

Will Workers, Employers and SMEs Share the Economic Gains?

The consequences for stakeholders will not necessarily be uniform.

Workers could benefit if expanding investment produces productive employment, improved skills and safer and fairer workplaces. Stronger social dialogue could also give workers' organisations greater influence over economic decisions affecting employment conditions.

Employers could gain from better coordination, clearer policies, workforce development and stronger connections to international markets. Responsible business practices may also become increasingly relevant as companies participate in international supply chains where expectations surrounding labour conditions and corporate conduct can influence commercial relationships.

For SMEs, however, adjustment could be more difficult. Smaller businesses frequently have fewer financial, technical and managerial resources than large companies. The seminar identified limited SME awareness of responsible business practices as one challenge requiring attention.

Governments will therefore need to balance higher expectations with practical support. Training, information and institutional assistance could help smaller companies understand labour requirements, improve workplace practices and participate more effectively in regional and global value chains.

Development partners have a complementary role. The national action plans could guide future ILO technical assistance in areas such as institutional capacity, labour administration, responsible business conduct and stakeholder participation. The seminar was organised through the ILO IMPLEMENT project with funding from the Government of Flanders, Belgium, while initiatives supported by Japan, Canada and the European Union also provided financial and technical assistance.

Can National Action Plans Move from Colombo Discussions to Real Reform?

Implementation remains the biggest uncertainty.

Asia-Pacific countries have very different economic structures, labour markets, institutional capacities and levels of development. There is therefore unlikely to be a single model capable of connecting trade and decent work across every participating economy.

Policymakers should now be watched for evidence of more regular consultation between trade and labour institutions, stronger participation by employers and workers, better labour-law enforcement and practical assistance for SMEs.

The final findings of the ILO stakeholder survey on Trade and Decent Work in Asia could also provide useful evidence about how different groups perceive the relationship between international commerce and employment.

For Asia-Pacific, the larger issue is no longer simply whether trade and investment can generate economic activity. It is whether governments can build institutions capable of converting that activity into productive enterprises, stronger skills and decent employment without undermining competitiveness.

The Colombo seminar has identified the policy direction. Whether workers and businesses experience tangible benefits will depend on what participating countries do with it next.