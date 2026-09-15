Nicaragua Labour Rights Complaint Faces ILO’s Highest-Level Inquiry

An International Labour Organization (ILO) Commission of Inquiry has begun investigating a complaint against the Government of Nicaragua, opening a process to establish the facts behind allegations concerning four international labour conventions. The Commission held its first session at the ILO headquarters in Geneva on 11 and 12 September 2026, marking the start of its examination of concerns involving freedom of association, collective bargaining, employment discrimination and consultation on labour standards.

A Complaint Covering Four Labour Conventions

The case stems from a complaint submitted in June 2023 by 11 Employer delegates to the International Labour Conference, alleging that Nicaragua had failed to observe obligations under four ILO conventions. These are the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (No. 87); the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention, 1949 (No. 98); the Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention, 1958 (No. 111); and the Tripartite Consultation (International Labour Standards) Convention, 1976 (No. 144).

The complaint brings several areas of working life into the investigation, from the ability to organise and bargain collectively to protection against employment discrimination and the participation of governments, employers and workers in discussions on international labour standards. These concerns remain allegations to be examined through the inquiry, with the opening session marking the beginning of the Commission's work rather than a determination of the case.

Investigators Begin the Work of Establishing Facts

The ILO Governing Body established the Commission at its 353rd Session in March 2025, giving it responsibility for conducting a thorough investigation into the complaint. Its task is to establish the facts relating to the case and develop recommendations to address the issues raised, examining the allegations central to the process now underway.

During the Geneva session, the Commission's members made a solemn declaration before the ILO Director-General, pledging to carry out their responsibilities with honour, loyalty, impartiality and conscientiousness. That commitment sets an expectation of careful and impartial scrutiny as the members examine a complaint involving the conduct of a government and its observance of international labour conventions.

A Rare Step in International Labour Oversight

The Nicaragua inquiry is the fifteenth Commission of Inquiry established in the ILO's history, placing the case within an infrequently used process that represents the organisation's highest-level supervisory mechanism. Its establishment gives the complaint a dedicated investigation through which the allegations can be assessed and recommendations formulated.

For the employers and workers whose interests are connected to these protections, the inquiry concerns fundamental questions about organisation, representation and treatment at work. The announcement of the first session reports the start of that investigation, with findings and recommendations still to emerge from the Commission's examination of the case.