Yabloko vs. Kremlin: The Struggle for Peaceful Dissent

Polina Lermant, a candidate from Russia's liberal Yabloko party, is advocating peace in Ukraine amidst a risky political climate. As Russia readies for parliamentary elections, the ruling party maintains dominance, but Yabloko's anti-war stance seeks to challenge it, despite fears of repression and harsh legal penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST
Yabloko vs. Kremlin: The Struggle for Peaceful Dissent

A digital billboard in Russia displays an ad encouraging recruitment for the Ukraine war. In stark contrast, 24-year-old Polina Lermant distributes flyers urging peace. Running for Moscow's parliamentary seat, Lermant advocates for Russia's liberal Yabloko party, the only registered political entity opposing the Ukraine conflict, despite potential risks.

Lermant fears repercussions from authorities as Yabloko members face jail time. Notably, Lev Shlosberg received an 11-year sentence, while Maxim Kruglov was incarcerated for seven. These actions remind Lermant of her great-grandfather's exile in Soviet times, prompting concerns about legal freedoms and public dissent in modern Russia.

Participating in upcoming elections, Yabloko presents a peace-centered agenda, standing against the Kremlin's hardline stance. The ongoing conflict strains Russia's economy, with Western sanctions and Ukrainian drone strikes aggravating instability. Despite previous setbacks, Lermant remains steadfast in highlighting citizens’ opportunity to vote for peace, amid increasing public support for negotiations.

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