SK Hynix Eyes Ohio for Historic U.S. Chipmaking Facility Partnership with Intel

South Korea's SK Hynix is in advanced talks with Intel to potentially manufacture memory chips in the United States, insiders revealed. One proposal involves SK Hynix utilizing part of Intel's forthcoming Ohio facility, while another explores a joint venture with major cloud providers to ensure memory chip supply stability.

The move would provide much-needed relief for Intel amid persistent shortages, and serve as a victory for the Trump administration's campaign to boost domestic chip production. Nonetheless, South Korean governmental objections could pose a formidable challenge, given the sensitive nature of technologies like HBM and DRAM.

No definitive decisions have been made, and discussions remain preliminary. Both companies are facing pressures: SK Hynix from geopolitical ambitions and Intel from financial constraints, with sales rising modestly in mid-week trading. The proposed $100 billion Ohio facility signifies a strategic priority despite construction delays, intending to balance competing pressures from Washington and Seoul.