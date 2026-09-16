Gas Storage Levels in Poland Near Capacity
As of September 15, Poland's gas storage facilities were 98% full, holding approximately 36.2 TWh of natural gas, equivalent to about 3.3 billion cubic meters of gas fuel, according to Gas Storage Poland's statement.
As of September 15, the gas storage facilities in Poland reached 98% of their capacity, reported Gas Storage Poland in their recent statement.
The storage facilities held roughly 36.2 TWh of natural gas, translating to about 3.3 billion cubic meters of gas, the company confirmed.
This milestone reflects significant strategic energy reserves, crucial for maintaining energy security in the region, especially as colder months approach.
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