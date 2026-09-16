Revving Up Excitement: Monaco Joins Formula One Sprint Revolution

Monaco will host a Formula One sprint race for the first time next season. The 2024 calendar features a record 10 sprint events, enhancing spectator excitement and offering additional competitive sessions. These sprints will appear at select venues including Monaco, Bahrain, and Australia, introducing new dynamics to race weekends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST
Revving Up Excitement: Monaco Joins Formula One Sprint Revolution
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Monaco's iconic street circuit gears up to host a Formula One sprint event for the first time next season with a record 10 such weekends lined up on the 2024 calendar. This historic inclusion marks a shift in the racing dynamics of Monaco, famous for its challenging, narrow tracks where overtaking is a rarity.

The championship is scheduled to begin at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit on March 14 after pre-season testing in the Gulf. Notable additions to the schedule include Portugal and Turkey, with the Dutch Grand Prix and Barcelona dropping off. Despite uncertainties in the Gulf region, scheduled races there continue unchanged.

Formula One's strategy to introduce sprint races at venues like Monaco aims to boost fan engagement as data shows an increase in viewership. The season will culminate with sprint events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Formula One's Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali highlights that this format has attracted more circuits since its debut in 2021, promising more action-packed racing.

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