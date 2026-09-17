Fire Halts Operations at Slovak Ammo Plant; CSG Ensures Uninterrupted Deliveries

A fire broke out at a Slovak ammunition plant during roof reconstruction work, temporarily halting operations, the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) confirmed. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished without incident. Despite the interruption, CSG expects to maintain customer deliveries through its other production facilities.

The plant, located in Snina, eastern Slovakia, is operated by ZVS Holding, jointly owned by CSG's unit MSM and the Slovak government. It manufactures bodies for artillery ammunition, noting that it works with non-explosive materials. This facility plays a significant role as CSG supplies military equipment to Ukraine.

Although operations have paused, CSG has assured customers of the availability of alternative production resources. The company is actively investigating the cause of the fire to prevent future occurrences.