Tokyo Marathon Winner Ruti Aga Suspended Over Drug Violations

In a significant blow to the athletics community, Ethiopian runner Ruti Aga has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit. The decision follows claims of methylprednisolone use and tampering, substances which enhance recovery and reduce fatigue.

The AIU officially charged the 32-year-old through their website, following her 2019 Tokyo Marathon victory and achievements in various World Marathon Majors, including multiple silver and bronze medals.

This development casts a shadow on Aga's decorated career, with queries pending from the Ethiopian Athletics Federation regarding the allegations.