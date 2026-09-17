Navigating Housing Hurdles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Accommodation complications have surfaced ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the host country Japan itself seeking alternative housing for participants after instances of mixed-gender room allocations emerged.

The local organizers, opting not to construct a dedicated Athletes' Village, turned to inventive lodging solutions for the 17,000 competitors and officials expected at the event. Recently, an Italian cruise ship designed to host 4,000 attendees docked, while 2,000 additional participants will occupy shipping-container-like accommodations at Japan's largest port.

Japan's Deputy Chef de Mission, Hisashi Mizutori, acknowledged delays in credential processing and unsuitable room allocations at a news conference. The organizing committee cites an unexpected increase in participant numbers due to new sports as the root cause. In cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia, they assured accommodation for all. The Japanese Olympic Committee has also reserved hotels as contingency solutions.