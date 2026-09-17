U.S. Drone Firm Powerus Strikes Strategic Alliance with Pakistan Army

U.S. drone company Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army for drone-related orders. The deal aligns with the unmanned aerial systems category, involving advances in defense technologies. Powerus plans to merge with publicly traded Aureus Greenway Holdings, associated with Trump's sons, further strengthening U.S.-Pakistan defense relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:36 IST
U.S. Drone Firm Powerus Strikes Strategic Alliance with Pakistan Army

In a significant development, U.S. drone maker Powerus has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army, signifying a pivotal move within the realm of unmanned aerial systems. During a discussion with Reuters, co-founder Brett Velicovich refrained from divulging the specifics due to security concerns, emphasizing the order's confidentiality and strategic importance.

The memorandum, along with an initial order, marks a newfound cooperation between Powerus and the Pakistan Army, as the two strive to forge advancements in defense technology. The deal precedes Powerus' merger with publicly traded Aureus Greenway Holdings, an entity linked to Donald Trump's sons, underscoring a broader geopolitical context of strengthening relations between Washington and Islamabad.

While the Pakistan Army's media wing did not comment on the MoU, indications reveal an eagerness from both sides to enhance long-term defense capabilities. Powerus co-founder Andrew Fox articulated a vision for a robust technological alliance, blending premier technologies from the U.S. and Pakistan. The collaboration hints at a strategic pivot, potentially transforming defense dynamics in the region.

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