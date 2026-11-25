A 70-year-old human rights defender in Belarus was reportedly moved at night and questioned during the day, leaving him little opportunity to sleep or eat. A blogger who suffered several seizures and sustained injuries in pretrial detention may have gone without medication he needed. UN experts have raised the cases of Uladzimir Tseliapun and Maksim Shukanau with the Belarusian government, questioning whether their detention may be arbitrary and warning that keeping either man in custody without adequate medical care could endanger his life.

The experts also raised concerns about journalist Ihar Losik, who was released in September 2025 after receiving a 15-year prison sentence in 2021. His trial took place entirely behind closed doors, and he reportedly faced repeated obstacles to speaking privately with his lawyers in detention. The experts questioned whether Losik received a fair trial and drew attention to alleged reprisals against lawyers who represented him or tried to take up his defence.

Across the three cases, the experts expressed concern about the use of anti-extremism legislation against people exercising their rights to speak freely, associate with others and participate in public affairs. They also warned that criminal penalties for criticism of the president can discourage public debate beyond the particular remarks that lead to a prosecution. Their concerns extend to what happens after an arrest, when a person depends on custodial authorities for access to medical care and on confidential conversations with a lawyer to prepare a defence.

Night transfers left little time to eat or rest, experts say

Tseliapun, who took part in the clean-up after the Chernobyl disaster, was arrested in April 2026 and charged with "facilitating extremist activities" and "slander against the President". According to the account received by the experts, authorities repeatedly transferred him during the night ahead of daytime interrogations. The combined demands of travel and questioning reportedly left the 70-year-old with little opportunity to meet basic needs, including eating and getting uninterrupted rest.

The experts said Tseliapun had a serious health condition that required medical monitoring as well as care, both of which he reportedly lacked. Their account leaves the condition unspecified but identifies a concrete concern about continuity of care during the repeated transfers and interrogations. For Tseliapun, the medical question remains pressing regardless of how long the authorities take to address the separate concerns about the grounds for his detention.

The slander charge also illustrates a broader concern the experts raised about the consequences of criminalising criticism of the president. Their warning about a chilling effect reaches beyond the person charged to others deciding whether they can express an opinion or take part in a public discussion. A further restriction reportedly affected Tseliapun's lawyer, who was placed under a non-disclosure obligation similar to one the experts examined in Losik's case.

Seizures in custody raise questions about access to medication

Shukanau covered political developments and Russia's war against Ukraine on media platforms before receiving a four-year prison sentence in 2025 on public order and extremism-related charges. The medical concerns raised by the experts date to his time in pretrial detention, when he reportedly experienced several seizures and sustained injuries. They said he may have lacked access to required medication, leaving an important question about the care available to him during that period.

Shukanau's inclusion on Belarus's list of people involved in "extremist activities" prompted a separate warning about how he could be treated in custody. The experts said the designation could expose him to disproportionate restrictions and discriminatory treatment during his imprisonment. They described this as a risk arising from the listing, distinct from the seizures and injuries already reported in his case.

"Continued detention of Tseliapun and Shukanau without adequate medical care could seriously endanger both men's health and lives," the experts warned. For Shukanau, the outstanding questions include whether he could obtain his medication and what care he received when he suffered seizures and injuries. For Tseliapun, they concern the monitoring of an existing serious condition during a period when even regular opportunities to eat and sleep were reportedly difficult to secure.

A closed trial and the lawyers who tried to defend Ihar Losik

Losik's release in September 2025 left unresolved questions about how he had been able to defend himself against the charges that led to his 15-year sentence. The public had no access to his 2021 trial, and during his detention he reportedly encountered repeated obstacles to meeting and consulting his lawyers in confidence. The privacy of those conversations matters because a client needs room to describe events candidly, discuss the allegations and decide with counsel how to respond.

One of Losik's lawyers, Dzmitry Lepretar, fled Belarus in 2022 because he feared for his safety and was subsequently added to the list of people involved in "extremist activities". Other lawyers who represented Losik or sought to do so reportedly faced intimidation or detention. The experts raised these accounts as possible reprisals, drawing attention to the pressure on individual lawyers as well as the consequences for a client trying to retain legal representation.

A non-disclosure obligation imposed during the preliminary investigation reportedly prevented Losik's lawyer from consulting outside experts or responding publicly to accusations against his client. The experts questioned the routine use of such obligations when a lawyer who breaches them can face criminal penalties. They warned that these restrictions can intimidate counsel in politically sensitive cases, prevent possible abuses from coming to light and undermine equality of arms, the principle that each side must have a fair opportunity to present its case.

The experts have formally raised the allegations with the Government of Belarus, including the reported pressure on defence lawyers and concerns about the use of extremism-related measures. Their account distinguishes Losik, who has been released, from Tseliapun and Shukanau, for whom access to medical care in detention remains an immediate concern. For the two men still in custody, the most urgent issue is whether they can obtain the monitoring, medication and treatment their health requires.