In August 2006, 17 Sri Lankan staff members of the French aid organization Action contre la Faim were killed in Muttur, in what was then the deadliest single attack on humanitarian workers anywhere in the world. Twenty years later, no one has been held criminally responsible for their deaths. A new report from the UN Human Rights Office places the Muttur killings alongside three other incidents that raise an unresolved question for Sri Lanka: who will answer for what happened to the people who delivered food, transported supplies and provided medical care during the war?

The report, "'I died many times': Attacks on humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka, 20 years on", draws on more than a decade of UN investigations and consultations with people involved in humanitarian operations at the time. It examines attacks on aid workers, medical personnel, facilities and relief operations during and after the armed conflict between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The UN Human Rights Office is calling on the government to acknowledge the involvement of State security forces in a series of attacks and to issue a public apology on behalf of the State.

For people seeking answers about a colleague who was killed or a relative who disappeared, that acknowledgment would address only part of what remains unresolved. The report also calls for independent criminal investigations, prosecutions of those suspected of responsibility, reparations for victims and survivors, and measures to prevent similar abuses. More than 17 years after the conflict ended, the Office says no one has been held criminally responsible for any of the four incidents it examined.

Four cases trace what happened to the people delivering care

On 29 and 30 January 2006, seven members of the Tamil Rehabilitation Organisation disappeared, one of the earliest incidents examined in the report. The killings of the Action contre la Faim staff in Muttur followed in August of the same year, drawing international attention because so many humanitarian workers had died in a single attack. Less visible in that international record is the frequency with which Sri Lankan relief operations lost people: during 2006 and 2007, at least one humanitarian worker was killed or subjected to enforced disappearance in almost every month.

The other two cases concern the obstruction and shelling of a UN aid convoy and the shelling of Puthukkudiyiruppu Hospital in early 2009. A convoy and a hospital represent different points at which people caught in fighting depend on help reaching them, whether through supplies brought into an area or medical care available once they reach a facility. The report places both incidents in the context of restrictions on humanitarian access that intensified from 2006 and reached their most acute point during the government's final military offensive in 2009.

By that stage, food, fuel, medicine and other essential goods were heavily restricted, affecting what relief workers could provide even when they were able to reach people. The report also documents how the LTTE endangered humanitarian workers by preventing them from leaving areas under its control. Those restrictions exposed staff to shelling and gunfire and denied them the opportunity to leave when they judged it unsafe to stay.

Why two decades of inquiries have left families without answers

The report identifies a series of decisions and failures that help explain how cases as prominent as the Muttur killings could remain unresolved for so long. Officials repeatedly denied or deflected responsibility, some incidents never became the subject of a criminal investigation, and investigations that did open frequently stalled. Failures to protect victims and witnesses compounded those problems, leaving people with knowledge of the attacks without adequate safeguards when their accounts were needed.

Sri Lanka also relied on commissions of inquiry in cases that required criminal investigation and prosecution, according to the UN Human Rights Office. A commission can gather testimony and place findings on the public record, but families seeking accountability also need investigators to pursue evidence about individual suspects and prosecutors to act on that evidence. The gap between those steps matters in these four cases, where repeated scrutiny has produced a substantial record of what happened without establishing criminal responsibility.

The Office acknowledges the current government's stated commitment to advancing accountability and its publication of six commission of inquiry reports in May 2026. The release made those reports available for public scrutiny, an important distinction in cases marked by official denials. What victims, survivors and witnesses still lack, according to the Office, is public evidence that investigations or prosecutions concerning the four incidents are moving forward.

What the UN is asking of Sri Lanka and other governments

The Office calls for prompt, independent and impartial investigations that examine responsibility at command level as well as the conduct of people directly involved. For the authorities investigating an attack, that means pursuing evidence about who held responsibility for decisions as well as what happened at the scene. The report asks the State to accompany a formal acknowledgement and apology with effective remedies and reparations for victims and survivors, alongside concrete measures to protect humanitarian and medical work from future attacks.

The appeal also extends to governments beyond Sri Lanka, which the Office urges to cooperate in investigating and prosecuting people alleged to have committed crimes under international law. The report identifies accepted principles of extraterritorial and universal jurisdiction as possible avenues through which other states can pursue cases concerning acts committed outside their territory. Its recommendations place the primary demand for acknowledgment and action before Sri Lanka's government and ask other countries to play their part where they have the authority to do so.

Many of the people consulted rejected the idea that the end of the war had closed this chapter of Sri Lanka's history. They saw consequences beyond the island in a period when humanitarian personnel face attacks and communities are denied assistance in other conflicts. The report warns that leaving such cases unresolved risks normalizing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and emboldening perpetrators elsewhere. For the families of the seven workers who disappeared and the 17 killed in Muttur, the demand remains specific: an official account of what happened, a credible investigation into who was responsible and a public record of what the authorities have done with the evidence.