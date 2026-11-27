For ten days after Nguyen Duc Thuan, Tran Hiep and Thai Cong Truong Son disappeared in Cambodia on 18 September 2026, their fate and whereabouts remained unknown. Vietnamese authorities then announced that the three human rights defenders had been apprehended and charged with terrorism offences. UN experts are calling on both governments to account for what happened during those ten days, citing witness accounts that conflict with the official explanation of how the men came into Vietnamese custody.

Nguyen Duc Thuan is Norwegian, Tran Hiep is Australian, and Thai Cong Truong Son is Vietnamese. They are reportedly in pretrial detention in Viet Nam, where the experts have raised concerns about their ability to consult lawyers and contact their families. For the Norwegian and Australian nationals, the experts also reported limitations on access to consular officials who could assist them in a foreign criminal proceeding.

The experts expressed grave concern that the men may have been abducted in Cambodia, subjected to enforced disappearance and unlawfully transferred across the border. Vietnamese authorities say the men were apprehended as they entered Viet Nam from Cambodia. The experts said the discrepancy warrants a prompt, thorough and independent investigation, alongside immediate safeguards for the three men as they face criminal charges.

The ten days between the disappearances and the announcement

The Vietnamese announcement answered one question about the men's whereabouts, but it left the circumstances of their detention unresolved. The official account places their apprehension at the point of entry into Viet Nam, whereas witness accounts cited by the experts cast doubt on that version of events. Establishing where the men first lost their liberty, who held them and how they reached Vietnamese custody would help account for the period that began with their disappearance in Cambodia.

The experts called on Cambodia to investigate whether any of its officials knew about, facilitated or tolerated the men's alleged detention and transfer. They stressed that Cambodia has a responsibility to protect everyone within its territory, including foreign nationals, from human rights violations and interference by foreign authorities. An inquiry would therefore need to examine what happened on Cambodian soil and what the authorities there knew about the men's disappearance.

Viet Nam faces a related set of questions about the legal basis for the arrests and the possible involvement of its officials before the men were publicly identified as detainees. The experts urged the government to disclose the circumstances of the arrests, investigate the allegations against its officials and cooperate fully with Cambodia. They called for an impartial examination of the conflicting accounts so that responsibility for any violations can be established on the evidence.

Access to a lawyer matters before a case reaches trial

Among the allegations received by the experts was that statements attributed to the defendants had been obtained during questioning without legal assistance. That raises a specific fair trial concern for each man: whether he had a meaningful opportunity to consult a lawyer before answering questions that could become part of the case against him. The experts also expressed concern about restrictions on family contact, a matter of particular importance after ten days in which the men's families had no public account of where they were.

The experts urged Vietnamese authorities to give all three detainees effective access to legal representation, medical care and contact with relatives, and to ensure consular assistance for the two foreign nationals. They called for humane and dignified treatment in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, the United Nations standards on the treatment of prisoners. Those requests concern the men's circumstances in custody now, regardless of how long it takes investigators to establish what happened in September.

Both Cambodia and Viet Nam are parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture, the experts recalled. Cambodia is also a party to the international convention protecting people from enforced disappearance. In calling for answers about the alleged transfer, the experts highlighted due process and the obligation of non-refoulement, which concerns the risk a person would face if sent to another country. They said authorities must respect those safeguards whenever a cross-border transfer could expose someone to serious human rights violations.

Terrorism charges put the grounds for Viet Tan's designation under scrutiny

The experts questioned the terrorism charges against the defenders because of their reported link to the men's association with Viet Tan, a civil society organisation that Viet Nam has designated as a terrorist organisation. In the experts' assessment, the designation does not appear to be justified or to meet international human rights requirements for due process and judicial protection. Their concern extends to the basis for the designation itself, since it bears directly on how authorities treat people associated with the organisation.

The experts urged governments to ensure that counter-terrorism measures protect the peaceful exercise of freedom of expression, association, religion or belief, as well as the right to take part in public affairs. They placed the allegations in the context of what they described as growing transnational repression in the region and a persistent failure to hold those responsible to account. They called on governments to address that problem through regional cooperation, including through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The experts have contacted the governments of Cambodia and Viet Nam about the case. Their requests address two matters that can proceed at the same time: investigators can establish how the men disappeared and crossed the border, and the authorities holding them can provide access to lawyers, relatives, medical care and consular assistance. For the three defenders, the most immediate question is whether they can speak to counsel and prepare a defence as their cases proceed.