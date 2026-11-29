The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Capital Markets and Financial Institutions Division, with financial support from the Government of Japan, has released a report titled Institutional Investors and Capital Market Service Providers in Asia, highlighting major challenges facing the region's financial markets. Covering 12 Asian and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions, alongside the European Union as a regulatory benchmark, the study examines institutional investor participation, corporate governance, proxy advisory services, environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, and financial index providers. It calls for stronger regulations, greater transparency and improved investor protection to build more competitive and resilient capital markets.

Asia's Capital Markets Face an Ownership Imbalance

Despite Asia's growing importance in the global economy, institutional investor participation remains relatively low. At the end of 2025, institutional investors accounted for 47% of global public equity ownership, compared with just 19% in Asia.

Australia and Japan recorded the highest institutional ownership in the region at 36% and 34%, respectively, followed by India at 24% and Korea at 20%. Meanwhile, institutional ownership stood at just 6% in Indonesia and the Philippines and 5% in Vietnam.

A major challenge is the concentration of corporate ownership among governments, large corporations and controlling shareholders. This limits the ability of institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers, to influence corporate decisions and protect smaller shareholders.

Investor engagement is nevertheless gaining momentum. Around 46% of surveyed institutional investors regularly engage with companies in which they invest, while 34% do so occasionally. Informal discussions with corporate management remain the most popular approach, followed by shareholder voting.

However, approximately 45% of investors lack dedicated stewardship teams. Limited access to corporate decision-makers, inadequate disclosures, resource shortages and regulatory uncertainties further weaken investor participation in corporate governance.

Growing Influence of Proxy Advisors and Shareholder Activism

Proxy advisory firms are becoming increasingly important as institutional investors seek independent research and recommendations on corporate decisions, executive compensation and shareholder resolutions.

However, regulatory oversight remains uneven across Asia. Only six of the surveyed jurisdictions have established regulatory frameworks for proxy advisors, with Australia and India requiring formal registration.

India has introduced relatively comprehensive safeguards covering ownership disclosure, conflicts of interest and additional commercial services offered by proxy advisory firms.

The OECD highlights potential conflicts when advisory firms provide voting recommendations to investors while simultaneously offering consultancy services to listed companies. Such arrangements could undermine the independence of their recommendations.

Collaborative shareholder engagement could also strengthen investor influence, particularly in markets dominated by controlling shareholders. However, legal uncertainties, competition among investors, limited resources and a lack of trust continue to discourage collective action.

The report recommends clearer regulations, greater transparency in advisory methodologies and stronger safeguards to ensure that investors make independent and informed decisions.

ESG Ratings Bring New Opportunities and Risks

Sustainability is becoming an important consideration for Asian institutional investors. Around 68% of surveyed investors incorporate ESG factors into investment decisions, while 48% actively engage with companies to encourage improvements in sustainability performance.

This growing interest has increased demand for ESG rating and data providers, which assess companies based on environmental performance, social responsibility and corporate governance.

However, differences in assessment methods, information sources and scoring systems can produce significantly different ratings for the same company, creating confusion among investors.

Seven surveyed jurisdictions have established regulatory frameworks for ESG rating providers, although companies supplying underlying ESG data frequently remain outside regulatory oversight.

India and the European Union require formal registration or authorisation, while several Asian markets rely on voluntary codes. As of October 2026, India had 19 registered ESG rating providers, including ten paid by subscribers and nine paid by companies being assessed.

The OECD recommends greater transparency in rating methodologies, stronger conflict-of-interest safeguards and mechanisms allowing companies to correct factual errors without compromising the independence of ratings.

Building Transparent and Future-Ready Financial Markets

The rapid expansion of index-based investing has increased the influence of financial benchmark providers over global capital flows. A company's inclusion in or removal from a major financial index can significantly affect investor demand for its shares.

However, concentrated ownership, foreign investment restrictions, limited availability of publicly traded shares and liquidity challenges continue to affect the accessibility of Asian markets.

The OECD recommends transparent index methodologies, independent oversight and advance notification of major index changes to reduce uncertainty and strengthen market confidence.

Artificial intelligence could also transform financial research by reducing analytical costs, improving corporate monitoring and helping investors process large volumes of information. However, concerns surrounding accuracy and accountability require appropriate human oversight.

For investors and pension beneficiaries, stronger governance standards could improve financial protection and support long-term returns. Listed companies may face greater pressure to improve transparency, sustainability and shareholder engagement, while policymakers must balance stronger supervision with competition and innovation.

Ultimately, the OECD argues that transparent financial services, responsible institutional investment, effective minority shareholder protection and proportionate regulation will be essential for attracting international capital and supporting Asia's long-term economic development.