The Netherlands, known for having one of the world's most comprehensive long-term care (LTC) systems, faces growing financial and demographic challenges as its population ages and healthcare costs continue to rise. A report by researchers from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, prepared at the request of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, highlights the need for structural reforms to improve financial sustainability, healthcare accessibility and coordination between care providers.

The Netherlands spends approximately 4.1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on long-term care, the highest among OECD countries and considerably above the OECD average of 1.7%. While the country provides extensive financial protection and access to care, rising expenditure, workforce shortages and administrative complexities are putting increasing pressure on the system.

Ageing Population and Rising Healthcare Costs

The Netherlands is undergoing a significant demographic transformation. The proportion of people aged 65 and above is projected to increase from 20.1% in 2023 to 24.6% by 2050. Meanwhile, the share of people aged 80 and above is expected to more than double from 4.9% to 10.1%.

The growing prevalence of dementia, chronic diseases and multiple health conditions among older citizens is expected to increase demand for specialised care, nursing services and residential facilities.

However, the OECD finds that rising care costs, rather than increasing patient numbers alone, are driving expenditure growth. Residential care spending increased from EUR 22.4 billion in 2015 to EUR 36.4 billion in 2024, representing a 62% increase, while the number of recipients grew by only 6%.

Labour costs account for a substantial portion of expenditure, but regulated care prices have also increased faster than wages. These trends highlight the need for stronger expenditure monitoring and more transparent pricing mechanisms.

Fragmented Care System Creates Financial Pressure

The Netherlands introduced major healthcare reforms in 2015, dividing long-term care responsibilities across three legal frameworks: the Long-Term Care Act (Wlz), the Health Insurance Act (Zvw) and the Social Support Act (Wmo).

Although the reforms aimed to improve efficiency and encourage independent living, separate financing arrangements, eligibility requirements and administrative procedures have created significant coordination challenges.

Municipalities and health insurers have financial incentives to shift individuals requiring expensive services towards the centrally financed Wlz system. This can transfer financial responsibilities between institutions without reducing overall public expenditure.

Limited information sharing also creates difficulties for patients and families, who may undergo multiple assessments when accessing different services.

Meanwhile, insurance contributions covered approximately 75% of Wlz financing in 2015 but declined to 46% in 2025. Additional government transfers increased from EUR 2 billion in 2019 to EUR 11 billion in 2025 and were estimated to reach EUR 15.2 billion in 2026.

The OECD recommends establishing more predictable financing arrangements, reviewing insurance contributions and clearly defining the role of government funding.

Home-Based Care Could Ease Growing Burden

Home-based care has become an important component of the Dutch healthcare system, with approximately three-quarters of older long-term care recipients receiving assistance at home.

However, between 2015 and 2024, the number of district nursing recipients increased by 16%, while average caregiving hours per person declined by 34%. This highlights the importance of ensuring that community-based services have sufficient resources and personnel to meet growing demand.

The OECD emphasises that investments in preventive healthcare, rehabilitation, accessible housing and community support could help older citizens maintain their independence and delay the need for intensive residential care.

Strengthening workforce recruitment, improving working conditions and supporting family caregivers will also be essential.

International experience from Japan, Finland, France, and Sweden shows how coordinated community services, standardised assessments, and better financing arrangements can improve healthcare delivery and reduce institutional fragmentation.

Two Reform Pathways for a Sustainable Future

The OECD proposes two potential reform pathways to strengthen the Dutch long-term care system.

The first involves comprehensive restructuring through a common financing and entitlement framework covering intensive long-term care, sustained nursing and relevant municipal support services. This could improve coordination and reduce incentives to shift costs between institutions.

The second approach focuses on gradual reforms within existing institutional arrangements. It recommends harmonising eligibility assessments, improving information sharing, strengthening regional coordination and aligning financial incentives.

Both approaches require stronger financial accountability, transparent care pricing, effective workforce planning and safeguards to protect vulnerable households from excessive healthcare expenses.

Ultimately, the OECD stresses that financial sustainability should not come at the expense of healthcare accessibility or quality. By addressing institutional inefficiencies, strengthening preventive services, and improving coordination, the Netherlands could maintain its commitment to universal, affordable care while managing growing demographic pressures.

The Dutch experience also offers valuable lessons for countries worldwide struggling to balance ageing populations, rising healthcare expenditure and the need for equitable long-term care.