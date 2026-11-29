The Asian Development Bank (ADB), with specialized research inputs from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), has highlighted how satellite imagery, artificial intelligence (AI), drones and cloud computing can transform agricultural monitoring across Asia and the Pacific. Its November 2026 report, Scaling Earth Observation for Agricultural Statistics, published as a special supplement to Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2026, examines how emerging technologies can strengthen food security, improve agricultural productivity and help governments respond to climate and economic challenges.

Agriculture employs approximately 29% of the region's workforce, with the proportion exceeding 40% in several lower-income economies. Asia and the Pacific also account for more than 70% of the world's smallholder farmers. However, droughts, floods, rising fertilizer prices and supply chain disruptions increasingly threaten agricultural production and rural livelihoods.

Potential shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz could further increase fertilizer prices by 15%–20% in 2026, while El Niño conditions threaten to intensify heat stress and rainfall uncertainties. These challenges underline the growing importance of accurate and timely agricultural information.

Satellites and AI are transforming agricultural monitoring

Traditional agricultural monitoring relies heavily on field surveys, administrative records and information provided by farmers. These methods are often expensive, time-consuming and vulnerable to reporting errors. Governments may receive information about crop losses months after disasters, delaying financial assistance and decisions concerning food imports.

Earth Observation (EO) technologies can address these limitations by providing frequent and detailed information about crop growth, vegetation health, soil moisture, land use and water availability.

Satellite missions such as Sentinel and Landsat provide accessible agricultural monitoring data, while radar technology enables observations even during persistent cloud cover. Drones capture highly detailed images, making them particularly useful for monitoring small and fragmented agricultural plots.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can analyze vast amounts of satellite data to identify crop types, estimate cultivated areas, forecast yields and detect agricultural risks. Cloud-based platforms such as Google Earth Engine also allow developing countries to process large datasets without investing heavily in expensive computing infrastructure.

Asian economies demonstrate the power of digital farming

The report highlights several successful applications of Earth Observation technologies across the region. In Vietnam, combining satellite imagery with traditional field surveys significantly improved the accuracy of rice cultivation estimates. In Georgia, machine learning strengthened maize mapping, demonstrating the importance of collecting representative field data.

In the Cook Islands, drones revealed that farmers frequently underestimated the size of their agricultural plots. Meanwhile, researchers in Timor-Leste mapped approximately 56,310 hectares of coffee plantations across six municipalities using satellite imagery and machine learning, achieving an overall classification accuracy of 88.39%.

Thailand has integrated satellite-based agricultural monitoring into government operations, providing updated information every two weeks on major crops, including rice, maize, sugarcane, cassava and rubber.

Indonesia's agricultural monitoring system, launched in 2018, combines satellite observations, digital field surveys and statistical sampling to generate monthly rice-area estimates.

The Philippines uses its Philippine Rice Information System to monitor cultivation, assess typhoon and flood damage, support crop insurance validation and guide agricultural recovery. India, China and Japan are also expanding satellite-based applications for crop forecasting and agricultural planning.

Better crop forecasts could strengthen food security

Agricultural forecasting represents one of the most promising applications of Earth Observation. Combining satellite imagery with weather forecasts, historical production data and economic indicators could help governments anticipate food shortages before they become serious crises.

More reliable forecasts could enable policymakers to adjust food imports, manage emergency reserves, improve irrigation planning and reduce the risk of sudden commodity price increases.

Farmers could receive earlier warnings about droughts, floods, water shortages and crop stress, allowing them to make better decisions about planting, irrigation and harvesting.

Agricultural traders could benefit from improved information about expected harvests and supply conditions, reducing uncertainty in procurement and distribution. Consumers could also benefit from more effective government responses to potential food shortages and price volatility.

However, the report acknowledges that fully integrated agricultural forecasting systems remain at an early stage in many developing economies.

Moving beyond pilot projects to lasting agricultural reforms

Despite technological progress, significant challenges continue to prevent widespread adoption. Limited ground-level observations, fragmented government databases, shortages of trained professionals and unpredictable funding frequently prevent successful pilot projects from becoming permanent national systems.

The ADB recommends establishing dedicated geospatial units within national statistical offices and agriculture ministries, supported by long-term financing, standardized procedures, data-sharing arrangements and professional training.

Governments must also select technologies that suit local agricultural conditions, institutional capabilities and financial resources rather than simply adopting the most advanced available tools.

Importantly, satellite monitoring should complement rather than replace traditional surveys, which remain essential for measuring farming incomes, employment, production costs and household conditions.

The report urges international development partners to prioritize lasting institutional capacity over isolated technology demonstrations. By integrating satellite observations, artificial intelligence and conventional statistics into national agricultural systems, Asia and the Pacific could strengthen food security, improve disaster preparedness, protect millions of rural livelihoods and build more resilient agricultural economies in an increasingly uncertain world.