Devdiscourse News Desk Manila
Updated: 17-10-2019 18:38 IST
General Santos: Gaisano Mall of GenSan catches fire again

Gaisano Mall of General Santos has caught fire again on Thursday just a few hours after firefighters spent 16 hours to put out the earlier fire that broke out after a strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines on Wednesday, according to local media.

There were no casualties due to Wednesday's fire in Gaisano Mall of GenSan but the damage is estimated to be 2 billion Philippine Peso.

Wednesday's fire triggered a range of emotions among people of the city who prayed for the mall that had become a part of their lives.

UPDATE: General Santos Mayor Ronnel Rivera has clarified that the partial blackout being experienced in the city was due to an outage at the NGCP Klinan substation and not the rekindling of the fire in Gaisano Mall, according to The Philippine Star.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : Philippines
