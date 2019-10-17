General Santos: Gaisano Mall of GenSan catches fire again

Gaisano Mall of General Santos has caught fire again on Thursday just a few hours after firefighters spent 16 hours to put out the earlier fire that broke out after a strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines on Wednesday, according to local media.

There were no casualties due to Wednesday's fire in Gaisano Mall of GenSan but the damage is estimated to be 2 billion Philippine Peso.

Fire reignites in Gaisano Mall General Santos City on Thursday evening, hours after yesterday's blaze was declared fire out by authorities. pic.twitter.com/l6HUWwivGG — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) October 17, 2019

Wednesday's fire triggered a range of emotions among people of the city who prayed for the mall that had become a part of their lives.

Admit it or not, Gaisano Mall of Gensan became part of our lives and it once made us happy.Pray for Gaisano 💙 — chelsea. (@cndycrnrs) October 16, 2019

UPDATE: General Santos Mayor Ronnel Rivera has clarified that the partial blackout being experienced in the city was due to an outage at the NGCP Klinan substation and not the rekindling of the fire in Gaisano Mall, according to The Philippine Star.

