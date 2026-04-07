High-Stakes Showdown: Dollar and Diplomacy on the Line in Persian Gulf Crisis

As the deadline loomed for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the dollar hovered near recent highs, reflecting investor unease amid Middle Eastern tensions. The U.S. warned of strikes on Iranian targets if the passage stayed closed, sending energy prices skyward and bolstering the dollar's safe-haven allure.

The geopolitical standoff saw clashes between Iran and Israel, further unsettling markets already jittery about a full-blown conflict. Despite hopes for a peaceful resolution over Easter, the dollar's strength persisted as traders steered clear of riskier assets before President Trump's evening deadline. Key Asian currencies showed mixed reactions amid the uncertainty.

Analysts warn that while the U.S. may aim to withdraw from the conflict, the broader crisis will continue to hinge on reopening the Strait. The persistent threat of military action underscores the tension heavily impacting the currency and energy sectors worldwide.