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Australian Soldier Charged with War Crimes: A New Chapter in Afghanistan Case

A former Australian soldier has been charged with war crimes, accused of killing five unarmed Afghans. This case is the second of its kind for Australia's Afghanistan campaign. Investigations continue against a backdrop of a 2020 military report revealing unlawful killings by elite troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:29 IST
Australian Soldier Charged with War Crimes: A New Chapter in Afghanistan Case
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A former Australian soldier faced charges in a Sydney court on Tuesday for alleged war crimes during his service in Afghanistan from 2009-2012. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, is accused of killing five unarmed Afghan nationals.

This development marks only the second instance of an Australian veteran being formally charged with a war crime associated with the Afghanistan campaign. Previously, Oliver Schulz, an ex-Special Air Service Regiment member, faced charges for allegedly murdering an Afghan man in 2012. Schulz has denied any wrongdoing.

The Australian Federal Police stated that the victims were defenseless and detained under the Australian Defence Force's control when they were killed. These charges follow a 2020 military report unveiling unlawful killings carried out by elite troops, further complicating Australia's military legacy in Afghanistan.

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