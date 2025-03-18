Left Menu

Empowering Women: Mahindra's Thrilling Off-Road Expedition in Rajasthan

Mahindra Adventures' 'Sands of Fury' event in Rajasthan empowered 19 women drivers, boosting their off-road skills amidst luxury. Starting in Jodhpur, participants drove to Jaisalmer, engaging in diverse adventures. The initiative aimed to enhance confidence and showcase women's growing enthusiasm for thrill and exploration.

Women participants in Women with Drive-Sands of Fury (Photo: Mahindra). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking initiative to empower women and enhance their off-road driving skills, Mahindra Adventures hosted the 'Women with Drive - Sands of Fury' event amidst the picturesque backdrops of Rajasthan. This event offered 19 women from across India an adrenaline-filled experience, blending adventure, skill-building, and luxury.

The journey commenced in Jodhpur, where each participant, paired with another, received a Mahindra XUV700 SUV, setting the stage for a road trip to Jaisalmer. The drive took them through vast desert landscapes and rugged terrains, all while boosting their confidence and allowing them to tackle challenging conditions amidst Rajasthan's scenic beauty.

Upon reaching Jaisalmer, the participants honed their skills in dune bashing at the iconic Sam Sand Dunes. Guided by professional trainers, they navigated the golden dunes in Mahindra Thar SUVs, learning advanced techniques essential for extreme off-roading. The event not only tested their skills but also their endurance in these challenging conditions.

Endowed with the presence of renowned actor and adventurer Gul Panag, the event was described as a seamless blend of thrill and indulgence. 'Sands of Fury' offered a luxurious escape in the desert, featuring activities like rifle shooting, stargazing, and opulent camping under the stars, creating an unforgettable experience.

Mahindra Adventures has a history of encouraging women drivers, exemplified by the Authentic Zanskar Escape held earlier in 2023. These efforts are redefining adventure driving for women in India, challenging stereotypes and fostering a love for adventure travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

