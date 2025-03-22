Aston Martin Vanquish: The Pinnacle of Luxury and Performance Returns to India

The iconic Aston Martin Vanquish has made its grand return to India, captivating car enthusiasts with its blend of power and luxury. The relaunch marks an illustrious comeback with a starting price of Rs8.85 crore, excluding options.

Powered by a formidable 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine, the Vanquish delivers 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, making it the brand's fastest series production car, achieving a staggering top speed of 214mph.

Enhanced by a new chassis structure with an extended wheelbase, the vehicle promises improved stability and comfort. Driver's experiences are further intensified by its Bilstein DTX dampers, Electronic Rear Differential, and tailored Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres.

The Vanquish's interior exudes sophistication, featuring a panoramic glass roof and an innovative infotainment system. Limited to fewer than 1,000 units annually, the vehicle offers both exclusivity and a testament to Aston Martin's craftsmanship and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)