Aston Martin Vanquish: The Pinnacle of Luxury and Performance Returns to India

Aston Martin relaunches the Vanquish in India, offering a new level of luxury and performance with its powerful V12 engine and advanced design. Limited to under 1,000 units a year, it guarantees exclusivity. Bookings are open with deliveries beginning soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:04 IST
Aston Martin Vanquish (Photo: Aston Martin). Image Credit: ANI
The iconic Aston Martin Vanquish has made its grand return to India, captivating car enthusiasts with its blend of power and luxury. The relaunch marks an illustrious comeback with a starting price of Rs8.85 crore, excluding options.

Powered by a formidable 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine, the Vanquish delivers 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, making it the brand's fastest series production car, achieving a staggering top speed of 214mph.

Enhanced by a new chassis structure with an extended wheelbase, the vehicle promises improved stability and comfort. Driver's experiences are further intensified by its Bilstein DTX dampers, Electronic Rear Differential, and tailored Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres.

The Vanquish's interior exudes sophistication, featuring a panoramic glass roof and an innovative infotainment system. Limited to fewer than 1,000 units annually, the vehicle offers both exclusivity and a testament to Aston Martin's craftsmanship and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

