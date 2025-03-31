Left Menu

MG Windsor Essence EV: Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Electric Mobility

The MG Windsor Essence EV impresses with its futuristic design and advanced features aimed at redefining urban driving. Highlights include a unique AeroGlide Design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge safety technology. While designed for urban environments, it competes strongly with rivals like Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV400.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:55 IST
MG Windsor Essence EV: Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Electric Mobility
MG Windsor EV (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape is experiencing rapid advancements, with Morris Garages making impactful contributions. This week on ANI Turbo Talk, we delve into the MG Windsor Essence EV—a futuristic yet practical addition to the market.

Adopting a cutting-edge design philosophy, the Windsor Essence boasts features that aim to transform the urban driving experience. Its distinct AeroGlide Design offers bold aesthetics, sure to appeal to some while raising eyebrows among traditionalists. The vehicle's allure is further enhanced by R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and smart illuminated features.

Inside, the EV focuses on minimalism, with a large Grand View Touch Display taking center stage, a departure from traditional button-centric car controls. Despite an initial learning curve, this screen-centric interface eventually offers a smooth, immersive experience for drivers. The Infinity Sound System and ambient lighting elevate the cabin's elegance, complemented by comfort-centric features like Aero Lounge Seats and an Infinity View Glass Roof.

Performance-wise, the Windsor Essence EV delivers 136 PS, making it adept for city use. A full charge promises a range of 332 km, though real-world applications might vary. The innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) adds longevity and value.

Safety is paramount, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and parking aids making the vehicle family-friendly. Advanced features like Electronic Stability Programme and Hill-Start Assist further ensure driver confidence across various terrains.

Launching at a competitive price of Rs15,99,800 in New Delhi, the Windsor Essence EV targets city dwellers, facing competition from models like Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV400. Although screen-reliant controls might require adaptation, its design and feature set make it a compelling urban choice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025