MG Windsor Essence EV: Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Electric Mobility

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape is experiencing rapid advancements, with Morris Garages making impactful contributions. This week on ANI Turbo Talk, we delve into the MG Windsor Essence EV—a futuristic yet practical addition to the market.

Adopting a cutting-edge design philosophy, the Windsor Essence boasts features that aim to transform the urban driving experience. Its distinct AeroGlide Design offers bold aesthetics, sure to appeal to some while raising eyebrows among traditionalists. The vehicle's allure is further enhanced by R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and smart illuminated features.

Inside, the EV focuses on minimalism, with a large Grand View Touch Display taking center stage, a departure from traditional button-centric car controls. Despite an initial learning curve, this screen-centric interface eventually offers a smooth, immersive experience for drivers. The Infinity Sound System and ambient lighting elevate the cabin's elegance, complemented by comfort-centric features like Aero Lounge Seats and an Infinity View Glass Roof.

Performance-wise, the Windsor Essence EV delivers 136 PS, making it adept for city use. A full charge promises a range of 332 km, though real-world applications might vary. The innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) adds longevity and value.

Safety is paramount, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and parking aids making the vehicle family-friendly. Advanced features like Electronic Stability Programme and Hill-Start Assist further ensure driver confidence across various terrains.

Launching at a competitive price of Rs15,99,800 in New Delhi, the Windsor Essence EV targets city dwellers, facing competition from models like Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV400. Although screen-reliant controls might require adaptation, its design and feature set make it a compelling urban choice. (ANI)

