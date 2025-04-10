Left Menu

Audi Expands EV Charging Network Across India with 'Charge My Audi' Initiative

Audi India has expanded its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, surpassing 6,500 stations nationwide through Phase II of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative. This expansion emphasizes DC fast-charging technology, ensuring seamless journeys for Audi e-tron owners by adding strategic locations and new partners across 28 states and territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:13 IST
Audi Expands EV Charging Network Across India with 'Charge My Audi' Initiative
Audi India EV infrastructure (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Audi India has significantly ramped up its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, amassing over 6,500 charging stations nationwide as part of the second phase of its pioneering 'Charge My Audi' initiative. The German luxury carmaker announced this milestone, underlining its commitment to enhancing EV adoption in India.

In a bid to accelerate the transition to electric mobility, Audi India has brought onboard 16 new partners, bolstering its charging network with 75% of sites equipped with DC fast-charging technology. This strategic expansion aims to reduce charging times and accommodate India's increasing demand for electric vehicles, specifically designed to benefit Audi e-tron users.

The Phase-II rollout, involving the addition of over 5,500 new charging points, strategically places stations across highways, city centers, and commercial sites, ensuring optimal travel convenience for Audi e-tron owners. Audi's comprehensive network now spans 28 states and union territories, covering 850+ cities and 4,700+ locations, all integrated with modern charging features via the 'myAudi Connect' app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025