Audi Expands EV Charging Network Across India with 'Charge My Audi' Initiative

Audi India has significantly ramped up its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, amassing over 6,500 charging stations nationwide as part of the second phase of its pioneering 'Charge My Audi' initiative. The German luxury carmaker announced this milestone, underlining its commitment to enhancing EV adoption in India.

In a bid to accelerate the transition to electric mobility, Audi India has brought onboard 16 new partners, bolstering its charging network with 75% of sites equipped with DC fast-charging technology. This strategic expansion aims to reduce charging times and accommodate India's increasing demand for electric vehicles, specifically designed to benefit Audi e-tron users.

The Phase-II rollout, involving the addition of over 5,500 new charging points, strategically places stations across highways, city centers, and commercial sites, ensuring optimal travel convenience for Audi e-tron owners. Audi's comprehensive network now spans 28 states and union territories, covering 850+ cities and 4,700+ locations, all integrated with modern charging features via the 'myAudi Connect' app.

