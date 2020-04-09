BJP asks MPs to inform people about Centre's work, decisions in tackling COVID-19

Left Menu
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to promote the decisions taken and work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government along with carrying out relief work amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to promote the decisions taken and work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government along with carrying out relief work amid the coronavirus lockdown. The BJP wrote a letter to all its MPs asking them to reach out to the people and inform them about the decisions taken by the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis through local newspapers and social media.

The Union Cabinet had recently promulgated an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances, and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for a period of one year in view of tackling the situation posed due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. The Cabinet had also temporarily suspended the MPLAD fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to sources, some political parties are not happy with the decision and had opposed the decision saying that the MPLAD funds are for the welfare of the citizens and it should not be stopped. The MPs have been directed to inform the citizens in their constituencies about the decision to ensure that it cannot be politically used against the party, sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is asking its party members and workers to reach out and help the poor and needy people across the country amid the lockdown. The party had, last month, even launched a campaign to feed the people in need. This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

