Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan refuses minister's resignation over pandemic response

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 13-04-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 04:00 IST
Turkey's Erdogan refuses minister's resignation over pandemic response

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday refused the resignation of his interior minister over his handling of an abrupt nationwide lockdown that led to panic buying

Suleyman Soylu's resignation had not been accepted, said a statement from Erdogan. "He is going to continue to carry out his functions," he added

Soylu came in for fierce criticism after a 48-hour nationwide shutdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus was announced on Friday night with just two hours' notice, sparking panic-buying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

African ambassadors complain to China over 'discrimination' in Guangzhou

African ambassadors in China have written to the countrys foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans as the country seeks to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.Several African countries have separately also de...

Oil futures little changed despite record output cut by OPEC+

Oil futures were little changed on Sunday even after major oil producers reached a deal for a record 10 million-bpd output cut, with analysts saying the agreement was insufficient to head off oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic hammers d...

Report: NBA has '25-day plan' to return to game action

The NBA may not know when -- or if -- play will resume this season, but the league reportedly has a plan to get players into game shape and onto the court should that day come. According to ESPNs Brian Windhorst on Sunday, the league has a ...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020