Top foreign stories at 1700

FGN14 VIRUS-TRUMP-2NDLD WHO COVID-19: Trump orders funding halt to WHO, says it failed in basic duty and must be held accountable Washington: President Donald Trump has announced halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the World Health Organization while a review is being done to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it first emerged in China. FGN7 VIRUS-US-CASES COVID-19: US registers record one-day toll of 2,129; total crosses 25,000 Washington: The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 25,000 on Tuesday with the country witnessing the highest single-day tally of 2,129.

FGN62 VIRUS-CHINA-US-2NDLD WHO China slams Trump for withdrawing funding for WHO; hints at stepping up its contribution Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed "serious concern" over US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation and hinted at stepping up its monetary contribution to the UN health agency. FGN63 VIRUS-GLOBAL-INFECTIONS Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally Paris: More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources. (AFP) FGN64 VIRUS-SKOREA-3RDLD VOTE South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll Seoul: South Korean voters turned out in force Wednesday to back President Moon Jae-in's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, putting on compulsory face masks and gloves to give his Democratic party a parliamentary majority according to exit polls.

