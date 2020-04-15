Left Menu
Top foreign stories at 1700

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:05 IST
FGN14 VIRUS-TRUMP-2NDLD WHO COVID-19: Trump orders funding halt to WHO, says it failed in basic duty and must be held accountable Washington: President Donald Trump has announced halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the World Health Organization while a review is being done to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it first emerged in China. FGN7 VIRUS-US-CASES COVID-19: US registers record one-day toll of 2,129; total crosses 25,000 Washington: The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 25,000 on Tuesday with the country witnessing the highest single-day tally of 2,129.

FGN62 VIRUS-CHINA-US-2NDLD WHO China slams Trump for withdrawing funding for WHO; hints at stepping up its contribution Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed "serious concern" over US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation and hinted at stepping up its monetary contribution to the UN health agency. FGN63 VIRUS-GLOBAL-INFECTIONS Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally Paris: More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources. (AFP) FGN64 VIRUS-SKOREA-3RDLD VOTE South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll Seoul: South Korean voters turned out in force Wednesday to back President Moon Jae-in's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, putting on compulsory face masks and gloves to give his Democratic party a parliamentary majority according to exit polls.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Goldman Sachs reports 49% drop in 1Q profits to $1.1 bn

Goldman Sachs reported a steep drop in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside funds for bad loans due to coronavirus shutdowns, even as upheaval in markets boosted its trading businessThe investment banking giant reported profits o...

Lockdown: Woman alleges she was stopped by police despite showing her ration card, supplies

When she heard about the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday, Rabina Khatoon set out to get free ration from a fair price shop, but she could only reach home late Tuesday night as, she alleged, police stopped her despite showing them her r...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 517 p.m.Railways to refund Rs 660 crore for cancellation of over 39 lakh ticket bookings. 516 p.m.Six Indian companies working on COVI...

Exports dip by 34.57 pc in March; total shipment at USD 314 bn in 2019-20

Indias exports dipped by 34.57 per cent to USD 21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion for 2019-20. Trade deficit narrowed to USD 9.76 billion in march this year from USD 11 billion in the same mont...
