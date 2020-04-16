Left Menu
Development News Edition

If lockdown not solution, then why states with Cong in power extended it before Centre: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:41 IST
If lockdown not solution, then why states with Cong in power extended it before Centre: BJP

The BJP on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his claim that lockdown is not a solution to the coronavirus pandemic and asked why then the states where the Congress is in power extended it before the central government did so. The ruling party also contested the Congress leader's claim that India was not doing enough testing, saying the number of tests carried out by it are one of the highest at this level of infections. Senior BJP leaders B L Santhosh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe attacked Gandhi while party spokesperson Sambit Patra mocked him by playing on certain words and phrases used by the former Congress president. "While the Govt has a catch-the-bull-by-horns approach and is trying to defeat Covid-19, he (Gandhi) is airing views with an approach that smacks of a 'given up' mentality, certifying that 'it can't be controlled' but will have to be 'managed'! Painful, seriously!" Sahasrabuddhe said. Santhosh noted that some states where the Congress is in power had extended the lockdown before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on April 14 its extension till May 3. The BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted, "Lockdown is not the solution acc to @RahulGandhi ... Then why did the CMs of @INCIndia Cong partnered govts extend the lock down first ...? (sic)." Maharashtra, where the Congress is part of government, has backed the lockdown, with the state dispensation extending it to April 30 before Modi's announcement. Punjab, where the Congress is in power, had also extended the lockdown before Modi's April 14 address to the nation. Modi had said that most chief ministers favoured lockdown to combat the pandemic.

Gandhi earlier strongly pitched for aggressively expanding coronavirus testing across the country and adopting it as a "strategic" instrument to "defeat" the pandemic. He said the lockdown is not a solution to the pandemic, and the time must be utilised to significantly bolster the existing medical infrastructure as well as take steps to deal with the worrying economic fall out. BJP leader Patra tweeted a few short clips from Gandhi's press conference to mock him. "I am laughing STRATEGICALLY and rolling on the floor DYNAMICALLY," he said. Santhosh added that the India Council of Medical Research has rejected Gandhi's charge that India is not doing enough testing. "ICMR rejects @RahulGandhi charge that India is testing less . It tells India's ratio tests to positive cases 24 :1 is highest in the world .. more than Italy, US , Japan. ICMR will also take up pool testing of 5 samples henceforth," he said. From its Twitter handle, the BJP also put out data to assert that India has managed to "significantly contain" COVID-19 as compared to other severely hit countries, at just nine cases per one million of population and 0.3 deaths per one million population.

At the benchmark of 12,000 positive corona cases the pace of spread in India has been consistently much slower than other countries which have been severely hit, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola opens up its technology platform Ola CONNECTS to govts for free to fight coronavirus

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS init...

Sharath Kamal becomes highest-ranked Indian table tennis player

Paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in the mens category. Kamal had lifted the Oman Open last month and took a leap of seven spots in the lates...

G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.We all rem...

Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end - emails

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines does not expect flight operations to return to normal until the end of the year and is asking some cabin crew employees to suspend their contracts until then, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020