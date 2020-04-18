Left Menu
Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:28 IST
Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu drew flak from his own party the BJP as well as the Congress for allegedly letting hundreds of people throng the Rupangudi Road in Ballari to collect food packets from him. Visuals showed that the people came in hordes and fell on each other to collect the packets Sriramulu was distributing to the poor and needy as relief measure in the wake of lockdown.

The videos showed the minister standing with his team by the roadside and spreading out tables all along to distribute the food kit to the poor people. Those in the queue had elderly people too.

A majority of people who rushed to grab the food packets did not bother to protect themselves with a mask. "Whoever has done he has committed a blunder whether it is Sriramulu in Ballari or Anand Singh in Hospet.

All these elected representatives want to show that they are servicing the people in their constituency," said Karnataka BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudana. Flaying the leaders of all political parties for defying norms, Madhusudana sad this has become fashionable for the leaders to perform 'cheap shows'.

He advised Sriramulu that it should have been done with door-to-door delivery of food packets instead of arranging it at the public place. Congress spokesperson K E Radhakrishna said a case should be registered for defying regulations.

"I am all appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa who were the first to wake up and do something good for the people. Now I feel sorry for them.

I wonder why they cannot control their own partymen. People should file FIR against him (Sriramulu)," Congress spokesperson Prof K E Radhakrishna told PTI.

Slamming the alleged VVIP culture in the country, Radhakrishna said when the nation is facing a crisis, lavish marriages and grand birthday parties were organized. In the midst of all this health minister organizes a food distribution mela, he added. Attempts to reach the minister went in vain.

However, speaking to reporters at Ballari, Sriramulu admitted that the cases suddenly shot up in the state because of disregard for social distancing. "People's support of lockdown is essential.

People have to maintain social distancing, without which we cannot control it," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

