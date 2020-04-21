Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first expansion

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:34 IST
Five BJP leaders on Tuesday took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh. The five, including a womanand two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony. The state was without a cabinet since last two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.

