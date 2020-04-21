Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first expansion

Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first expansionPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:34 IST
Five BJP leaders on Tuesday took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh. The five, including a womanand two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony. The state was without a cabinet since last two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Lalji Tandon
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Raja Singh lights torch in Hyderabad to mark fight against COVID-19
As BJP celebrates 40th anniversary, Modi asks workers to help those in need amid coronavirus
Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers
BJP is true carrier of India's democracy, says Amit Shah
UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day