Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first expansion

Five BJP leaders on Tuesday took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh. The five, including a womanand two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony. The state was without a cabinet since last two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

