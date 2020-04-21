BJP attacks Congress over liquor 'smuggling'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:03 IST
The BJP on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress after its youth wing functionaries were caught allegedly smuggling liquor, saying this has exposed the opposition party's "character"
The Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V hit back at the charge, saying his organisation's relief work is being "defamed" as part of a conspiracy. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while lakhs of his party workers are busy bringing food to the needy during the nationwide lockdown, the "national office-bearers of the Congress are smuggling expensive liquor" in the national capital
"This is the character of the Congress... What a strategy Rahul ji," Patra tweeted, taking a dig at the former Congress president. BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's media in-charge Rohit Chahal tweeted that vehicle being allegedly used for liquor sale was given permission to distribute food. Two functionaries of the youth wing of the Congress have been caught, Chahal said, targeting the opposition party. Hitting back, Srinivas B V said "our crime" is that food and medicine have been provided by us to lakhs of people".
