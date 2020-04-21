Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Auto Workers union endorses Biden for president

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:58 IST
United Auto Workers union endorses Biden for president

The United Auto Workers union announced on Tuesday that it is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election. U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has heavily courted auto workers in key states like Michigan and Ohio, while Biden has touted his support for autoworkers when he served as vice president and his support of policies championed by unions.

"In these dangerous and difficult times, the country needs a president who will demonstrate clear, stable leadership, less partisan acrimony and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. On Monday, the UAW endorsed Biden's plan to reopen the U.S. economy closed to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The union, which represents about 400,000 U.S. workers, has been in talks with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV about when to reopen U.S. auto plants.

"This issue demonstrates the need for presidential leadership to follow the guidance of science and give workers a seat in discussions over their safety and well-being. Now it is time for workers to take their place at the table," Gamble said. Trump last week named top executives at the Detroit Three automakers and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka to advise the administration on reopening the economy, but did not include the UAW.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, or 0.23% points. Democrats in the state hope Biden will attract more blue-collar support in 2020. The endorsement comes at an opportune time for Biden, who has struggled to maintain a high profile during the COVID-19 pandemic and sustain the momentum he had built up in his lightning-quick run toward becoming the Democratic nominee.

But the UAW also endorsed Clinton in 2016, proving that getting the nod from the union leadership doesn't automatically translate into support from the rank-and-file. Many union members, in the UAW and elsewhere, broke with their leaders and voted for Trump four years ago, drawn to his protectionist message on trade.

The Trump campaign had no immediate comment on the UAW endorsement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Central team in Kolkata starts field visits

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team that have been sent to Kolkata to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, began its field visits on Tuesday evening as it toured various parts of the city and took note of the ground level implementati...

In a first, Missouri sues China over coronavirus economic losses

Missouri on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus, saying that Chinas response to the outbreak that originated in Wuhan city led to devastating economic losses in the state.Th...

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

Odisha govt, UNICEF join hands to keep children busy during lockdown

The Odisha government along with UNICEF on Tuesday released a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to keep over 16 lakh children engaged in a meaningful way during the lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi centres havin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020