Nadda has reached out to 3.5 lakh party workers during lockdown through video-conferences: BJP

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, BJP president JP Nadda has reached out to 3.5 lakh party workers across the country through video-conferences and motivated them to help the needy and poor in this time of crisis, the saffron party said on Tuesday. Nadda has held over 60 video-conferences and 20 audio-bridges with party leaders from across the country during the lockdown to review the relief work being carried out by party workers, a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

In a series of video-conferences, the BJP chief interacted with the editors of various publications of the party on Tuesday and told them to use digital platforms to disseminate positive, correct and factual information during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also asked BJP workers to digitise all the archives of the party.

Emphasising that communication is an important tool in this hour of crisis, Nadda said the party should be in touch with each and every worker to ensure all possible help to the common man. He also said the party workers should focus on the relief work without getting influenced by the opposition's propaganda, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

