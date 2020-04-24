Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Sitapur MLA asked to explain anti-party activities

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:11 IST
BJP's Sitapur MLA asked to explain anti-party activities

A BJP MLA from Sitapur, whose purported audio clip criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media, has been asked by the party leadership to explain his alleged anti-party activities. "A show cause notice has been served to party MLA from Sitapur Sadar Rakesh Rathore for indiscipline. Complaints were coming against him for his involvement in anti-party activities. He has been given seven days time to explain," a party release quoted BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh as saying.

An audio clip went viral on Thursday on social media. In the clip, the BJP MLA, while purportedly talking to a local BJP leader, J P Sahu from Badaun, termed PM's call asking people to clap and clang bells and plates as completely wrong. "Will you remove coronavirus by clapping. You are breaking record of foolishness. Will corona go by blowing 'sankh'? People like you are foolish...They will take your employment...Will clapping remove the virus," the viral audio said. The MLA was not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbais police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the citys streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by...

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Heal...

HBO Max developing 'The Hellfire Club' adaptation with 'Revenant' scribe

HBO Max is reportedly working on an adaptation of author Jake Tappers book The Hellfire Club. The Revenant scribe Mark L Smith will adapt the book and executive produce the project for the streaming service, which is set to debut in the US ...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020