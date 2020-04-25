Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outgoing Brazil minister denies Bolsonaro allegation he sought Supreme Court seat

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:06 IST
Outgoing Brazil minister denies Bolsonaro allegation he sought Supreme Court seat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Outgoing Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro denied in a Twitter post on Friday evening that he had asked President Jair Bolsonaro to be nominated to the Supreme Court before the president dismissed the nation's federal police chief. Bolsonaro's government was thrown into disarray on Friday after Bolsonaro fired police chief Mauricio Valeixo against the wishes of Moro.

Moro, who is among the most popular political figures in Brazil, responded by resigning and accusing Bolsonaro of attempting to interfere in sensitive police investigations for political gain. Bolsonaro responded in part by saying Moro attempted to leverage the dismissal of the police chief to gain a spot on the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bandra incident: Police custody of Vinay Dubey extended till April 28

The police custody of Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra earlier this month, has been extended till April 28. He was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 2 of the Indian Penal Code IP...

Fmr tennis ace Bob Hewitt, convicted of child rape, released on parole

Former world tennis champion Bob Hewitt is back home with his family after serving just over half of his jail sentence for child rape, the weekly Sunday Times reported. Hewitt, now 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage te...

2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area. The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.Earlier, the excise department had caught these tw...

Brazil 'super minister' quits in Bolsonaro's worst crisis yet

Brazils Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice minister quit on Friday and accused him of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, adding to the turmoil of a government struggling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020