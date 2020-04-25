Left Menu
CM requests PM for SOP to bring back Goans stuck abroad

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:08 IST
CM requests PM for SOP to bring back Goans stuck abroad

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to bring back Goans stuck in different countries due to the COVID-19 situation. Sawant said the government had prepared a foolproof SOP for crew members stranded on ships "I have urged the PM to finalise SOP as soon as possible. Those who want to return would be allowed to do so," the CM said.

Similarly, Goan students staying in various parts of the country would also be allowed to return, provided they secured permission from respective collectors, he said. The CM further said Goa did not have any active COVID-19 case while 1500 tests were conducted on suspected persons.

Sawant also urged people not to wear surgical masks but wear face covers like scarves. "Surgical masks have to be disposed of through a proper process which might not be followed by the common man.

So, I appeal everyone to wear cloth masks," Sawant said. He also appealed to pharmacies to not sell surgical masks to common people. PTI RPS NSK NSK

