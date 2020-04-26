Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with migrant labourers who return to MP amid lockdown

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a video-conference with the migrant workers who were stuck in other states amid the lockdown but have now returned to Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:56 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with migrant labourers who return to MP amid lockdown
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a video-conference with the migrant workers who were stuck in other states amid the lockdown but have now returned to Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan had earlier said that the government is sending the labourers who are stranded in other districts of the state to their home districts.

"We are bringing back migrant labourers from Rajasthan and this will continue. Today, at least 2,400 labourers have boarded 98 buses from Gujarat. They will be screened once they reach the state border, then they will move towards their villages," he added. Meanwhile, migrant labourers, who were stranded in Gujarat, underwent screening after arriving in Jhabua district. (ANI)

