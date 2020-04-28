Left Menu
Centre should exercise care while procuring equipment to fight COVID-19:Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:46 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday asked the Centre to exercise utmost care while procuring coronavirus testing equipment from abroad to ensure that the fight against the pandemic is not weakened. Referring to the corruption in import of equipment during the 2010 Commonwealth Games when the Congress was in power and alleged diversion of funds, the former UP chief minister said the BJP government need to take a lesson from it.

"The present BJP government at the Centre should take a lesson from it and take utmost care while seeking testing equipments related to corona especially from abroad so that the fight against corona outbreak is not weakened in any way. This is both the demand and appeal of the BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet. The former UP chief minister's remark come in the backdrop of allegations of profiteering in procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19.PTI SAB DV DV

