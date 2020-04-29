Rahul should take tuition from Chidambaram: BJP

Rahul should take tuition from Chidambaram: BJPPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:43 IST
Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress leader should take "tuition" from his party colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram to understand the difference between "write-off and waive-off", and asserted that the Modi government has not waived any loan. "Rahul Gandhi should take tuition from P Chidambaram on the difference between "'write-off' and 'waive-off'. The Narendra Modi government has not waived off any loan. 'Write off' is a normal accounting process. It doesn't stop recovery or action against defaults," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Citing a list of top wilful bank loan defaulters given by the RBI in response to an RTI query, Gandhi had on Tuesday taken on the government, saying he was not given the answer when he had asked the same question in Parliament. Taking a dig at the government, he said that the list includes fugitive economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi and many of BJP's "friends"
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that wilful defaulters were beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under the Congress-less UPA regime and the Modi government is chasing them to recover the dues.
ALSO READ
Whether in power or not, the Congress will help people fight against coronavirus spread: Sonia Gandhi.
Lockdown extension a game-changer, sure people will follow norms: Prakash Javadekar
Ambedkar birth anniversary: Nadda pays tribute, criticises Congress for not giving him Bharat Ratna
Mass testing is the key to fighting COVID-19, but we are nowhere in the game: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress asks PM Modi to spell out plans for migrant workers, farmers