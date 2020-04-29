Rahul should take tuition from Chidambaram: BJP

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress leader should take "tuition" from his party colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram to understand the difference between "write-off and waive-off", and asserted that the Modi government has not waived any loan. "Rahul Gandhi should take tuition from P Chidambaram on the difference between "'write-off' and 'waive-off'. The Narendra Modi government has not waived off any loan. 'Write off' is a normal accounting process. It doesn't stop recovery or action against defaults," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Citing a list of top wilful bank loan defaulters given by the RBI in response to an RTI query, Gandhi had on Tuesday taken on the government, saying he was not given the answer when he had asked the same question in Parliament. Taking a dig at the government, he said that the list includes fugitive economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi and many of BJP's "friends"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that wilful defaulters were beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under the Congress-less UPA regime and the Modi government is chasing them to recover the dues.