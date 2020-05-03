Left Menu
BJP lauds running of special trains to transport stranded people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:44 IST
BJP lauds running of special trains to transport stranded people

The BJP on Sunday lauded the move to run special trains to transport people stranded in different parts of the country to their homes, and said the Modi government has made all possible efforts to help every needy person in the fight against COVID-19. Party president J P Nadda said the government has been helping all sections of society as he noted that it has run special trains to help students, migrant workers and pilgrims reach their homes during the lockdown.

"The BJP thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for the measure," he tweeted. Nadda asked everyone to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the government while helping others.

