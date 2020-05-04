Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters block entrance to high-speed rail project in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:15 IST
Protesters block entrance to high-speed rail project in London
Representative Image

Protesters blocked the entrance to a site office for a planned high-speed rail line at London's Euston station on Monday, saying the money should be diverted from the project to bolster health services battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus, two people held a black banner across a road, forcing a lorry to turn back, in what organizers said was part of day-long series of actions at various sites linked to the project, called HS2. "We are here today because we very much believe that the money spent on HS2 should be redirected immediately to our NHS," said one of the protesters, referring to Britain's National Health Service, according to a video posted on social media.

Protesters said they had also blocked at least 11 entrances to HS2 sites in the county of Warwickshire in central England, and that other protests were planned. People opposed to HS2 have spent years setting up camps and occupations at various points along the planned route to try to stop contractors razing ancient woodland for the project, which has also come under fire on cost grounds.

Supporters of the scheme say it will slash journey times between London and northern England and add capacity to Britain's crowded network.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda: RMC asks partners to include media into COVID-19 recovery plans

Marking the Press Freedom Day, the Rwanda Media Commission RMC which is a self-regulatory body of journalists in Rwanda, has asked its partners to include media into their COVID-19 recovery plans.RMC said in a statement that news organizati...

With testing, Iceland claims major success against COVID-19

Winter storms isolated the northern village of Hvammstangi from the rest of Iceland. Then spring brought the coronavirus, isolating villagers from each other. Now, as summer approaches, residents hope life is getting back to some kind of no...

Sterling falls as new U.S.-China tensions strengthen the dollar

The pound fell to its lowest level since Wednesday overnight, driven by a stronger dollar as China-U.S. relations worsened, but it erased some losses in early London trading on Monday. The U.S. government made a renewed effort to blame Chin...

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.This brought Russias nationwide tally to 145,268, the countrys coronavirus crisis response center said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020