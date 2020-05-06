Left Menu
Development News Edition

US task force could wind down work by early June

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:56 IST
US task force could wind down work by early June

Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June. Pence tells reporters at a White House briefing that the US could be “in a very different place” by late May and early June. Pence says the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdowns. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, says the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data when if the task force disbands..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assu...

Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing Trump

The Pentagon added its voice to President Donald Trumps denial on Tuesday of any involvement in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country.The United States government had nothing to do with...

Revenge porn soars in Europe's coronavirus lockdown as student fights back

Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls naked photos removed from the internet. Womens ri...

Trump denies ties to Venezuelan attack with 2 US men jailed

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States had nothing to do with an alleged incursion into Venezuela that landed two U.S. citizens behind bars in the crisis-stricken South American nation. Trump said he had just learned of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020