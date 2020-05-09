Left Menu
Had system been good in Delhi, migrants won't have desired to return to Bihar: Ram Kripal Yadav

BJP leader and Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday slammed the Delhi government, saying that the migrants would not have desired to leave the national capital had the system been good here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:15 IST
BJP leader and Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday slammed the Delhi government, saying that the migrants would not have desired to leave the national capital had the system been good here. "The Delhi government is doing bad politics regarding the matter of migrant labourers. I would like to request Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to gain cheap popularity. Chaos has been spread in the national capital," said Yadav.

The BJP MP from Bihar said that he would like to ask the AAP government why the people are willing to return to their homes. "If the system were good here, then the people might not have thought of leaving," said Yadav while speaking to ANI. Alleging that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is 'cultivating lies', Yadav said that there is a global pandemic. "Everybody should stay together and work. No one should indulge in cheap politics," he said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has woken up after a long time. The Railway Ministry has been serving for many days, but most of the migrant labourers of Bihar are residing in Delhi in a bad state, claimed Yadav. "These migrants are calling us every day. Delhi government has spread the chaos," he added.

Yadav said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "So far, over one lakh labourers have gone back to their homes in Bihar from different parts of the country," he said. Yadav said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he won't let any labourer pay for anything. He has also made a policy that the migrants leaving from Bihar will not pay for anything and the State government will bear their expenses.

"These people will be provided with money, even when they reach their home states. They will be provided with every possible aid while they will be kept in quarantine for 21 days," said Yadav. Talking about the letter sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing his dismay over the state government stonewalling efforts by the Centre to facilitate transportation of migrant labourers back to their home state of West Bengal, Yadav said: "Home Minister Amit Shah has said absolutely right." (ANI)

