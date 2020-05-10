Left Menu
NCP names ex-MLA Shinde, Mitkari for Maha MLC polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:06 IST
Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil on Sunday announced the names of Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari as its candidates for the MLC elections in the state. Mitkari is the state general secretary of the party who played a vital role in las year's Assembly polls.

Shinde, who lost from Koregaon Assembly seat in 2019, has been nominated to the council as he is in charge of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections likely to held at the end of this year or early next year. The BJP has fielded four candidates followed by two each by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP taking the total number of contestants to 10. The number of seats is nine.

"The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and smaller parties, has the official support figure of 171 MLAs. As per the poll mathematics, each candidate requires 29 votes to become an MLC. Three extra votes are need for this victory," said a political observer. "There are some four Independent MLAs who may help MVA. The Congress leadership is of the opinion of seeking their support to win the election," said a senior Congress leader.

Speaking on the issue, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, "The Congress is of the opinion of contesting two seats from day one. We are holding meetings to ensure both our candidates win." PTI ND BNM BNM.

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

