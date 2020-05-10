Left Menu
Khadse to decide on his political course post COVID crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:18 IST
Khadse to decide on his political course post COVID crisis

Disgruntled BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday suggested that he would decide on his future political course once the COVID-19 situation normalises. Khadse, who has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption, was recently not considered by the party as one of its nominees for the May 21 Legislative Council election for nine vacant seats.

Earlier, he was denied a ticket to contest the October 2019 Assembly elections from his home turf Muktainagar in Jalgaon district. Though his daughter Rohini Khadse was given the ticket, she lost the elections, a defeat Khadse blamed a section of BJP leaders for.

Responding to the BJP not considering him and three other senior leaders for the MLC polls, Khadse said, "I was keen on getting a ticket and the state working committee was in favour of it as well. However, the party did not approve of it". Khadse alleged that those who had worked against the BJP have been given tickets.

"I am meted with injustice, as the party has withdrawn my plea (for a ticket). It doesn't look good to take any decision on my future political course in the midst of the COVID situation normalises," he said. The BJP has already announced candidatures of former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade for the polls.

