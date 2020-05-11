Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-White House considers more coronavirus aid as jobs picture worsens

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:54 IST
WRAPUP 2-White House considers more coronavirus aid as jobs picture worsens
Representative image

The White House has begun informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation, officials said on Sunday, while predicting further U.S. jobs losses in the coming months.

Officials in President Donald Trump's administration, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, said they were holding discussions with lawmakers on issues including potential aid to states whose finances have been devastated by the pandemic. Another White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, said future legislation could include food aid to help Americans struggling with hunger amid widespread job losses that have ruined the finances of many people. It also could include broadband access for those who lack it, Hassett added.

While Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, are moving to unveil new legislation as early as this week, the White House signaled it is in no hurry to pass another relief bill. "Let's take the next few weeks," Mnuchin told the "Fox News Sunday" program.

Since early March, Congress has passed bills allocating $3 trillion to combat the pandemic, including taxpayer money for individuals and companies to blunt an economic impact that includes an unemployment rate to 14.7% in April after U.S. job losses unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. "We just want to make sure that before we jump back in and spend another few trillion of taxpayers' money that we do it carefully," Mnuchin said. "We've been very clear that we're not going to do things just to bail out states that were poorly managed."

Pressure for further action may mount as the near-term economic picture worsens. On CBS's "Face the Nation," Hassett said the U.S. unemployment rate could rise to somewhere "north of 20 percent" in May or June before the economy moves into what administration officials have said will be a robust recovery in late 2020.

The April unemployment rate announced by the Labor Department undercounts some out-of-work Americans, economists say https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-unemployment-data-explain/explainer-why-fridays-u-s-jobless-figures-wont-capture-the-true-state-of-the-coronavirus-economy-idUSKBN22K0HW. Asked if the country could now be facing a "real" unemployment rate of close to 25 percent, Mnuchin replied: "We could be." Such a rate also includes people who have lost jobs and are not actively seeking employment and people considered underemployed.

IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT Trump has previously threatened to withhold more coronavirus relief funds from states that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement - a stance critics said would exploit a public health crisis to advance political goals. Advisers said last week the White House would not consider new stimulus legislation in May.

Democrats are pushing for another massive relief bill that would include more money for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and the U.S. Postal Service. "It's not that we're not talking. We are. It's just informal at this stage," Kudlow told ABC's "This Week" program, referring to White House discussions with lawmakers.

"We're collecting ideas for next steps, which will undoubtedly be data-driven," Kudlow said. Kudlow said he took part in a Friday conference call with House lawmakers from both parties, and plans to do the same on Monday with members of the Senate, which is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans.

"If we go to a phase-four deal, I think that President Trump has signaled that, while he doesn't want to bail out the states, he's willing to help cover some of the unexpected COVID expenses that might have come their way," Hassett said on CNN's "State of the Union." The White House is "absolutely" pushing for a payroll tax cut, Mnuchin said. Trump has called for a cut to the tax, which is paid by employers and workers and funds the social safety-net programs Social Security and Medicare. The proposal has garnered little congressional support.

White House predictions on the economy and how quickly a coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out were questioned on Sunday by both Democrats and Republicans. The United States will need more tests before schools can reopen later in the year, said Republican Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Alexander appeared to question the White House's ability to meet a target of having 100 million vaccine doses by autumn and 300 million by the end of 2020. Alexander called it "an amazingly ambitious goal" and added, "I have no idea if we can reach that." No such vaccine for this pathogen has been approved though a number are under development.

Neal Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told ABC's "This Week" he would welcome a robust recovery. "But that would require a breakthrough in vaccines, a breakthrough in widespread testing, a breakthrough in therapies, to give all of us confidence that it's safe to go back," Kashkari said. "I don't know when we're going to have that confidence."

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to operate 15 trains from May 12; PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy revival

As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, the Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services announced on the eve of of Prime Minister...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come o...

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and ...

UK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop "imminent collapse"

British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the imminent collapse of many businesses.The British Retail Consortium said in a letter to small busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020