Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate votes to extend government surveillance tools

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:55 IST
U.S. Senate votes to extend government surveillance tools
Representative image

The U.S. Senate comfortably approved a 2-1/2-year extension of parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on Thursday, two months after the divisive provisions allowing government data collection expired.

The Senate backed the reauthorization by 80-16, far more than the 60 votes needed for passage. The measure must be approved, however, by the House of Representatives before it can be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to veto or sign into law. On Thursday, the Republican-led Senate amended the measure approved by the Democratic-led House in March to improve legal protections for those subject to surveillance.

It was not immediately clear when the House would vote. House members were due to return to Washington on Friday to vote on a coronavirus relief package. The authorities that would be renewed until December 2023 cover the FISA court's approval of warrants for obtaining business records, allow surveillance without establishing that a subject is acting on behalf of an extremist group - the "lone wolf" provision - and allow continued eavesdropping on a subject who has changed cellular telephone providers.

Backers of the three provisions insist they are essential tools for combating extremism and catching foreign spies. But they face stiff opposition from privacy advocates, including liberal Democrats and libertarian-leaning Republicans, who say they do too little to protect Americans' privacy.

As it considered amendments on Wednesday, the Senate blocked by one vote an amendment that would have prevented law enforcement from collecting information on Americans' internet habits without a warrant. Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a Senate speech before the vote that the legislation renewing the surveillance authorities constituted "a false exchange of liberty for a false sense of security."

The White House has not said whether Trump will sign. Attorney General William Barr wrote the bill with congressional Democrats and Republicans. But the Republican president recently has resurrected in comments on Twitter his anger over the use of FISA by Democratic former President Barack Obama's administration.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned the infection could devastate the crowded sett...

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors It depends. You wont always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if youre exercising with no one around, but its good to carry one just in case. The US Centers for Disease Control and ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblowers dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronav...

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the worlds biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020