BJP MP Arjun Singh alleges Mamata Banerjee instructed state police to 'assassinate him'

BJP Member of Parliament from Barrackpore Arjun Singh on Friday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that that Joint Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family yesterday "under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:28 IST
BJP Member of Parliament from Barrackpore Arjun Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP Member of Parliament from Barrackpore Arjun Singh on Friday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that that Joint Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family yesterday "under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee". "On May 14, 2020, under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee JCP Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate me and my family on the pretext of cross-firing," the BJP MP wrote to the Governor.

"At around 7,30 pm, JCP Thakur arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner. When intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he said that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, two local residents, as witnesses in a criminal case. But the notices were not handy with him and he asked a Sub-Inspector to prepare it on the spot," Singh added. Arjun Singh further said that as per reliable sources, JCP Ajay Thakur had planned to start an argument with his security personnel on any pretext and then, kill him and his family in the cross-fire.

"In the interest of the public, I have decided to become vocal against the wrongdoings of CM Mamata Banerjee, who due to her obdurate and insecure nature, decided to assassinate me for her political gain. Under her instruction, the police had lodged more than 75 false and fabricated cases in order to implicate and defame me," Singh further wrote. "I request you to kindly direct the state government to initiate a departmental enquiry against JCP Thakur and other officers who were part of a state-sponsored conspiracy," he added. (ANI)

