House Speaker Pelosi: Trump inspector general firing could be unlawful

President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department inspector general could be illegal if it was proven to be in retaliation, the top Democrat in Congress said on Sunday.

"The president has the right to fire any federal employee, but the fact is, if it looks like it's in retaliation for something the IG, the inspector general was investigating, that could be unlawful," Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."